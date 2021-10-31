Cop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth event over Cambo oilfield

Activists have interrupted a speech by Alok Sharma, the government minister who is president of the Cop26 conference.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the COY16 youth conference on Saturday evening when a group of delegates stood up and branded him a “hypocrite” for the UK Government’s support of the Cambo oil field.

The young delegates led chants from the crowd before walking out of the auditorium at Strathclyde University.

They held up a green “Fridays for Future” flag, while one read out a statement.

“Alok Sharma and the UK government are hypocrites,” said the activist.

“They are opening the new Cambo oil field, they subsidise billions into fossil fuels yet won’t look after the workers who need a just transition.

“Where is the support for countries in crisis as a result of our colonial history?”

Environmental campaigners have called for plans to begin extraction at the Cambo oil field, to the west of the Shetland Islands, to be scrapped.

COY16 was the official youth event for Cop26, bringing together young climate delegates from around the world.

It began on Thursday, and at the closing ceremony on Friday Mr Sharma was presented with a Global Youth Statement.

During his speech, Mr Sharma said: “I do see myself as part of this collective movement with you.

“What we are trying to achieve is to get world leaders to commit to limiting global warming.

“In simple terms, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

