Cooking oil chaos: Spillage causes huge queue on M25

A cooking oil spillage caused chaos on the M25 on Tuesday (19 April), the first day back at work after the Easter bank holiday.

The traffic delays continued for a second day on Wednesday as National Highways worked to clear the lanes.

“Vegetable oil is a very difficult substance to remove from the road surface. Anyone who has spilled it onto work surfaces or clothing at home will know just how problematic it can be,” said Duncan Smith, National Highways executive director of operations.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.