Convicted murderer who failed to return to open prison recaptured

A convicted murderer who failed to return to prison on Wednesday has been found, police have confirmed.

Jason Mills, 49, was being held in HMP Leyhill near Thornbury in Gloucestershire.

He failed to return to the open facility after attending an appointment at Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre on Wednesday morning.

Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal on Thursday to track him down but warned members of the public not to approach him.

The force confirmed on Friday he had been found.

Mills is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in 2001.

