Convicted murderer recaptured after absconding from open prison in Gloucestershire

A convicted murderer has been recaptured after failing to return to prison two days ago.

Jason Mills, 49, was being held in HMP Leyhill near Thornbury in Gloucestershire.

But he failed to return to the open facility after attending an appointment at Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre on Wednesday morning.

Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal on Thursday to track him down but warned members of the public not to approach him.

The force confirmed on Friday he had been arrested by British Transport Police in the vicinity of Bristol Temple Meads.

Mills is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in 2001.

