Convicted killer on the run in Texas after stabbing guard and escaping during prison transfer

A convicted murderer is on the run in Leon County, Texas, after he allegedly stabbed a prison guard during a prison transfer and escaped on foot.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, staged the dramatic prison break on Thursday when he was being transported from the penitentiary in Gatesville to Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) said in an alert to the public.

Officials said Lopez managed to get out of his restraints on the transport bus and attack Correctional Officer Randy Smith while he was driving the vehicle.

TDCJ spokesperson Robert Hurst said in a press conference that a “physical atercation” broke out between the pair as the officer struggled with him to stop Lopez from taking his service revolver from him.

“[Lopez] stabbed Officer Smith in the left hand with some sort of object,” said Mr Hurst.

The officer managed to prevent the inmate from taking his firearm and the bus came to a halt at which point Lopez bolted from the vehicle and ran.

Officer Jimmy Brinegar, the second officer on board the bus, opened fire on Lopez as he fled but the inmate managed to escape, fleeing across a cow pasture west of Centerville.

It is not clear if Lopez was struck by any of the bullets.

No other inmates escaped and they were still seated in their restraints at the end of the ordeal, officials said.

Lopez is serving a life sentence after being convicted of capital murder and attempted capital murder.

A huge manhunt is now underway to catch the 46-year-old, with local schools closed for the day on Friday amid concerns that he is on the loose and members of the public have been urged not to approach or try to apprehend him if they see him.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Convicted killer on the run in Texas after stabbing guard and escaping during prison transfer