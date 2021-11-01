Converse Black Friday sale 2021: The best deals to expect on trainers and clothing

Converse has been around for a staggering 113 years, proving we just can’t get enough of Chuck Taylors and one star sneakers (and clearly our grandparents, and great-grandparents, couldn’t either).

Although we’re sure you have a pair lurking around somewhere, with the seemingly never-ending range of colours on offer, we think we’re tempted by at least one more set.

And with Black Friday right around the corner, promising some of the best discounts of the year, it’s a good time to be in the market for new kicks.

Taking place on 26 November – the last Friday of the month – Black Friday is set to be big. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across gaming, fashion, tech, beauty, toys and more, as well as all the biggest reductions at our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Boots. All our guides are continually updated as we find the top discounts.

So, whether you’re looking to repurchase your favourite pair, get something special for your wedding, or take to the park on a skateboard, keep reading for all our top tips on how to get your next pair of Converse for less this Black Friday.

Read more:

Does Converse take part in Black Friday?

For now, Converse is being rather quiet on the Black Friday front, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be taking part. If last year is anything to go by, we can expect to see some of its classic styles get a price cut during the last weekend of November.

But remember, this signature brand is also stocked by some of our favourite big retailers. John Lewis & Partners, Schuh, Office, Selfridges and Very are all ones to keep an eye on, as they battle it out each year to bring the best bargains to shoppers.

Does Converse take part in Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday has effectively merged with the main Black Friday weekend for many retailers. This means that most deals are available in-store and online at the same time.

So we’re expecting to see Converse continue its Black Friday discounts across the weekend and into Cyber Monday, whether it’s branded as two separate events or not.

How much is Converse’s Black Friday discount?

Converse is keeping its cards close to its chest on this one – anything could happen.

Last year Converse offered up to 35 per cent off some of its fan favourites including the coveted Chuck Taylor all stars in both low- and high-top versions.

Hoodies, T-shirts and long-sleeved tops were also in the mix, alongside shoes for babies, children, men and women.

But, with the brand currently offering up to 50 per cent off in its mid-season sale, that will be hard to beat. Keep reading for more information on the early discounts available right now.

When is Converse’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, with the event culminating on 29 November with Cyber Monday. Some retailers do like to keep us on our toes, however, and many will start cutting prices even earlier: Amazon normally runs deals throughout the whole of November, while last year John Lewis & Partners launched its sale on 23, Argos started on 20, and Very got going as early as 11 November.

Here at IndyBest we’re poised and at the ready, continually updating our Black Friday guides, so all you need to do is check back with us for all the latest news on the bargain bonanza.

But, if you can’t wait until Black Friday to get your Converse for less, there are some great deals to be had across the site right now.

Anyone who signs up to the Converse newsletter will receive 20 per cent off their next purchase. It’s not yet confirmed whether this discount will be added on top of any Black Friday sale prices, so err on the side of caution and presume not for now.

Students, meanwhile, also get 15 per cent off through Unidays.

Converse currently has a mid-season sale with up to 50 per cent off a range of styles of shoes, clothing and accessories for men, women and children.

The unisex Converse colour vintage canvas chuck 70s have almost 30 per cent off in a whole range of colours including the terracotta pink high-top version (£54.99, Converse.com), the banana cake low-top version (£49.99, Converse.com), and the Himalayan salt high-top version (£54.99, Converse.com).

For more daring fashion fans, the summer spirit platform Chuck Taylor all star has had a near 50 per cent price cut (£39.99, Converse.com) and the zodiac leather Chuck Taylor all star has been reduced from £100 to £69.99 (Converse.com).

What was in Converse’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year some products got a slashing of up to 35 per cent, meaning there were plenty of options for the whole family, because who doesn’t love a classic style?

A variety of colourways of the Chuck Taylor all star classic were reduced down to £37.05 for the high top (£57, Converse.com) and £33.80 for the low top (£52, Converse.com).

Clothing also saw discounting, with the embroidered star chevron pant seeing a reduction of £12.95 (£37, Converse.com) and the matching embroidered star chevron full zip hoodie – which is currently on sale for a huge discount – being reduced by £16.45 last Black Friday (£14.97, Converse.com).

How much is Converse’s delivery on Black Friday?

We don’t yet know whether Converse will be offering discounted delivery across the Black Friday weekend, so, for now, we are presuming rates will remain the same.

Standard delivery is £5.50 or free for all orders over £50, so shopping for the whole family definitely has its perks.

Express delivery is £12, with an estimated delivery time of two to three days.

Make sure to visit the Converse delivery info page for the rest of the hows, whens, and whats.

