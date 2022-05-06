Convenience store chain McColl’s goes bust with 16,000 jobs at risk

Convenience shop chain McColl’s has gone bust, putting 1,100 shops and 16,000 jobs across the country at risk.

The 120-year-old company has struggled financially in recent years after witnessing soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

It said discussions with its lenders collapsed as creditors refused to extend a deadline for the retailer to find more cash.

Shares on the stock market had already been suspended.

The company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange: “In order to protect creditors, preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees, the board was regrettably therefore left with no choice other than to place the company in administration, appointing PriceWaterhouseCoopers as administrators, in the expectation that they intend to implement a sale of the business to a third-party purchaser as soon as possible.”

It is a major partner with Morrisons, with McColl’s operating hundreds of convenience shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

