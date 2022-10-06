Controlled-release Fertilizer Market to Record a CAGR of 5.6%, Vendor to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies – Market.us

The controlled-release fertilizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The market is driven by the need for efficient and cost-effective fertilizer solutions, as well as the strict regulations on the use of chemicals. However, the high cost of controlled-release fertilizers and the lack of awareness among farmers are restraining the growth of the market. The key factors driving the growth of the controlled-release fertilizer market are the increasing global population, rising application rates in emerging countries, and rising demand from high-value crops. The growing demand for high efficiency fertilizers that can meet the nutrients requirements and uplift the crops’ nutritional needs is driving the controlled-release fertilizer market. Globally controlled-release fertilizer demand is expected to rise due to the rising global population and farmers’ increasing use of smart farming techniques and products.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for controlled-release fertilizers, due to the increasing population and arable land area. North America is expected to be the second largest market, followed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness significant growth in the demand for controlled-release fertilizers, due to the growing agriculture industry in this region.

Key Market Segments

Type

Physical and Superficial Properties

Nutrients Release Mode

Application

Gardening

Agriculture

Key Market Players included in the report:

Agrium

Israel Chemicals Limited

Haifa Chemicals

Yara International ASA

COMPO

Chisso-asahi Fertilizer

Aglukon Spezialduenger

OCI Agro

Ekompany Agro B.V.

Central Glass

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group

Hanfeng Evergreen

Shikefeng Chemical

Key regions divided during this report:

– The Middle East and Africa Controlled-release Fertilizer Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– North America Controlled-release Fertilizer Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Controlled-release Fertilizer Market (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

– South America Controlled-release Fertilizer Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Controlled-release Fertilizer Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

Recent Developments



Yara international ASA partnered with Sumitomo chemicals Co.Ltd. in 2021 December. Collaboration with Sumitomo chemicals Co.Ltd. accelerated Japan’s transition to green energy and supported the growing momentum in clean ammonia.

Nufarm Ltd and Crop Zone collaborated in 2021 April. The collaboration aims to provide alternative weed control solutions to European markets. Nufarm and Crop.zone combine chemical and physical processes to provide a sustainable and compelling method of controlling weeds. The company can control weeds by pre-treating plants using a conductive organic liquid and applying an electrical charge. This will allow for a higher degree of efficiency than traditional weeding techniques.

Mosaic Company formed a partnership with sound agriculture in 2021 March. The goal of the partnership was to create and distribute a product that improves nutrient efficiency. The product would activate soil microbiomes to provide plants with important nutrients. It also allows growers to maximize fertilizer inputs.

ICL purchased Fertilaqua in October 2020. This acquisition would increase ICL’s product line in specialty plant nutrition and greatly expand its customer base in Brazil. Brazil is one of the fastest-growing agricultural countries.

Mosaic Company signed an agreement with Technology Research Centre (TRF) in 2020 March. This agreement would be focused on improved efficiency fertilizer, and reducing the environmental impact.

