Contestant who ‘isn’t sure who Prince Charles is’ wins £21,500 on Jimmy Carr’s new game show

A contestant on Jimmy Carr’s new game show, I Literally Just Told You, won £21,500 on the programme last night (16 December), despite not knowing who Prince Charles is.

The new Channel 4 competition, conceived by former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon, challenges four contestants to remember information they have just been told.

Postwoman Amira, who admitted to being “not good at general knowledge”, was quizzed with questions about the royal family.

In a task in which she had to match up facts to either Prince Andrew, Prince Harry or Prince Charles, she said: “I’m not sure who Prince Charles is, but I think that’s Harry’s dad?”

To which Carr responded: “I’ll tell you who he is – your future king.”

Jimmy Carr presents ‘I Literally Just Told You’

Despite the hiccup, however, Amira went on to answer a question correctly about the line of succession, and another about Josh O’Connor playing Prince Charles in The Crown.

The postwoman went on to win the first episode of the show, taking home £21,500.

Speaking about the new series, Carr said: “I Literally Just Told You is the best pitch for a TV show I’ve ever heard. All the best ideas sound crazy when you first hear them, but I genuinely believe this idea will stay crazy for years.

“And most importantly, I like the title, which makes it sound like I’m properly annoyed with you just for asking me what it’s called.“

I Literally Just Told You airs on Thursday at 10.00pm on Channel 4.

