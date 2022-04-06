Conservatives seize on out-of-context videos of Obama ‘ignoring’ Biden on White House return

Republicans and conservative commentators have piled ridicule on Joe Biden by sharing out-of-context video clips to allege that Barack Obama stole the show at an event in the White House, while the president was “ignored”.

Mr Obama, who returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time in more than five years for an event, was seen surrounded by a crowd of Democrats, including speaker Nancy Pelosi and vice president Kamala Harris.

In the out-of-context videos shared by the Republican National Committee (RNC) and conservative commentators, Mr Obama can be seen greeting and talking to the crowd at the event as Mr Biden is seen unsure of what to do next.

“Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden,” tweeted the RNC along with a video clip that showed Mr Biden placing his hand on Mr Obama’s shoulder, in an apparent attempt to draw attention to him.

The clip was also shared by conservative television anchor and Newsmax presenter Greg Kelly, who tweeted: “WOW! Barack is totally Blowing Off Joe Biden. He’s BASKING, feeling like ‘the man’.”

Mr Obama can be seen in the video engaging with the crowd and seemingly not reacting to Mr Biden, who places his hand on Mr Obama’s shoulder to attract his attention.

Conservative columnist Benny Johnson tweeted: “This is the saddest, most pathetic thing.”

Right-wing Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson also mocked Mr Biden in his programme: “That’s the president of the United States. Shunned. Nobody would talk to him. So Biden wandered off looking vacant while former Barrack Obama was obviously deeply grateful for that.”

Mr Carlson said that the president was “desperately” trying to get Mr Obama’s attention but was “blown off”.

“Ask yourselves if you have ever seen anything sadder than this?”

Some commentators, however, pointed out how the videos were shared without any context. C-SPAN footage of the event also clearly shows Mr Obama focusing his attention on Mr Biden just moments after he had placed his hand on him. Mr Biden then goes on to introduce Mr Obama to one of the guests.

In another out-of-context video shared by conservatives and the RNC’s Twitter handle, Mr Biden can be seen looking around at the stage while Mr Obama is seen surrounded by guests.

The C-SPAN footage from the event, however, showed Mr Biden calling Interior secretary Deb Haaland on stage. The footage showed Ms Haaland being helped up on stage by Mr Biden after which they venture towards the other guests as applause can be heard in the background.

Journalist Aaron Rupar said he had been blocked by the RNC for calling them out on the video.

“You’ll be shocked to learn that this RNC clip from an account that blocked me for calling them out on their lies is egregiously out of context,” he said, sharing a clip with context.

Earlier on Monday, White House press secretary said about the former president’s upcoming visit: “They [Mr Biden and Mr Obama] are real friends, not just Washington friends.”

“I’m sure they will talk about events in the world as well as their families and personal lives.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Conservatives seize on out-of-context videos of Obama ‘ignoring’ Biden on White House return