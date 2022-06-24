Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Wednesday (23 June).

Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats‘ Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour‘s Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.

Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them “the latest in a run of very poor results.”

