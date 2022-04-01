Conservative peer Michael Grade appointed chairman of Ofcom

Conservative peer Michael Grade has been confirmed as the next chairman of Ofcom until April 2026.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries appointed the 79-year-old to the role from May 1 2022 for four years.

The announcement comes after the former television executive, who has held senior positions at the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, faced a pre-appointment hearing with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Thursday.

Lord Michael Grade appearing before the DCMS Committee earlier this week (House of Commons/PA)

The process to find a suitable candidate to chair the watchdog, which oversees broadcasting and telecommunications in the UK, has faced a series of delays since it was begun two years ago.

During his career, Lord Grade has been controller of BBC One, chief executive of Channel 4, chairman of the BBC and executive chairman of ITV plc.

He sits as a Conservative peer in the House of Lords after being appointed by David Cameron in 2011.

Lord Grade takes over from interim Ofcom chairwoman Maggie Carver and will serve a fixed term until April 30 2026.

