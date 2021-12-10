Conservative MPs ‘definitely’ having conversations about how to oust Boris Johnson, Tory peer claims

Some Conservative MPs are “definitely” having conversations on how to replace Boris Johnson, a Tory peer has claimed amid a turbulent week for the prime minister on multiple fronts.

Gavin Barwell, the former chief-of-staff to Theresa May, also described a number of issues, including the Owen Paterson scandal, allegations of parties in government buildings last winter, and questions over funding of the No 10 flat as “self-inflicted wounds”.

“That’s why his MPs are so angry,” the former Conservative MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Asked whether there “are now real conversations in the Conservative party, not about imminent change, but possibly change before the next election” in respect to Mr Johnson’s leadership, Lord Barwell replied: “The first thing is there are definitely those conversations happening – MPs have talked to me about it. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.

“But my observation to you would be that Boris Johnson, more than any previous leader of the Conservative party – his position depends on being seen as an electoral asset and if over a period of time that goes then he really is in trouble.”

Lord Barwell also said the issue of the Christmas party held at No 10 was “hugely toxic” for the government, suggesting the idea of one rule for those introducing further restrictions and a different set of rules for the others will “hugely cut through with voters”.

He added: “It seems to me the government is in a really difficult position now where things are being dragged out of them – piece by piece, day after day – which is incredibly damaging to its authority.

His remarks came as the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, used an interview with the Daily Telegraph to challenge Conservative MPs to act over the leadership of Mr Johnson, whom he described as “unfit for office”.

Sir Keir said: “I’m confident we’re going to win the next general election, whether that’s in 2023 or 2024.

“So the question – and this is really the question that I think is central now – for the Cabinet, for ministers and for all Tory MPs, frankly, is are they prepared to endure the next two years of increased degradation of themselves and their party, being put out to defend the indefensible and bringing themselves and their party into further disrepute?

“Because this isn’t going to change – he’s unfit for office, it isn’t going to change. Or are they going to do something about it?”

Elsewhere, foreign secretary Liz Truss – one of the favourites to replace Mr Johnson if a leadership contest emerges – has been “quietly wooing” fellow Conservatives in the event of a leadership contest, according to the i newspaper.

One Tory MP told the newspaper she had been “having regular dinners with backbenchers”, but a spokesperson for Ms Truss said she was “focused on getting on with the job” and “she meets MPs regularly to discuss foreign policy, and previously trade policy”.

Allies of chancellor Rishi Sunak are also reportedly sounding out fellow Tory MPs for support for a leadership bid if a contest were to take place.

Meanwhile, a senior Conservative figure said Mr Johnson must come back after Christmas “refreshed”. Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, told LBC it was “really a very, very difficult time for the prime minister at the moment”.

Mr Clifton-Brown said: “We’re all about to go for a Christmas break. If he comes back in the new year refreshed, able to differentiate between his private life and public life … we can really get onto that agenda away from these other, sort of, personal issues, then I think he’s fine.

But the 1992 Committee member warned: “But if we go on having these – what I call personal issues, issues of judgment by the prime minister – then I think that’s a very different scenario.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Conservative MPs ‘definitely’ having conversations about how to oust Boris Johnson, Tory peer claims