Conservative MP Neil Parish suspended after accusations of watching porn in Commons

Conservative MP Neil Parish has had the whip suspended while he is being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber.
It comes after politicians from across the political spectrum reacted with outrage at the claims first made by two female Tory MPs during a meeting with the party’s chief whip on Tuesday evening.
Mr Parish, a MP since 2010 and the chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, will now face a probe by the Standards Committee.
A spokesperson for the chief whip said: “Having spoken to the chief whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.
“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative party whip pending the outcome of that investigation”
More follows
