Conservative MP Jamie Wallis comes out as transgender, detailing previous blackmail and rape

Boris Johnson has opened up the PMQs with a statement supporting fellow Conservative Jamie Wallis.

Jamie, who is the MP for Bridgend and Porthcawl in South Wales, earlier today came out as transgender, sharing a statement on Twitter simply captioned: “It’s time”.

Only hours later, the PM led the questions at the House of Commons, and addressed Jamie’s statement.

He said: “The house stands with you, and we will give you the support that you need to live freely as yourself.”

