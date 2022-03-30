Boris Johnson has opened up the PMQs with a statement supporting fellow Conservative Jamie Wallis.
Jamie, who is the MP for Bridgend and Porthcawl in South Wales, earlier today came out as transgender, sharing a statement on Twitter simply captioned: “It’s time”.
Only hours later, the PM led the questions at the House of Commons, and addressed Jamie’s statement.
He said: “The house stands with you, and we will give you the support that you need to live freely as yourself.”
Source Link Conservative MP Jamie Wallis comes out as transgender, detailing previous blackmail and rape