Conservative MP Jamie Wallis arrested after late-night crash near Bridgend, South Wales

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of “driving whilst unfit” following a late-night crash.
Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend in Wales said he was “assisting police with their enquiries” following the collision on November 28, when a car hit a lamppost.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said there were no reported injuries in the crash on Church Road in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, which happened at about 1.10am.
The spokeswoman said: “The incident involved a car that collided with a lamppost.
“A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. He has been released under investigation.”
A spokesman for Mr Wallis said: “Jamie was involved in an accident and is assisting police with their enquiries.
“While this is ongoing he will not be commenting further.”
The MP tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.
