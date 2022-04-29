Conservative minister says male MP pinned her against wall and told her she ‘wants him’

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has claimed she was once “pinned up against a wall” by a male MP, as she discussed the scale of sexual harassment in British politics.

The Conservative MP added that she has “been at the sharp end of misogyny from some colleagues many times over”.

“You might describe it as being pinned up against a wall by a male MP – who is no longer in the House I’m pleased to say – declaring I must want him because he was a powerful man,” Ms Trevelyan said of the harassment she faced.

