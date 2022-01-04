Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis promises to retire if he’s knocked out by Jake Paul

Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis says he will retire if Jake Paul can knock him out.

This is part of Danis’ long tirade to try and bait the YouTuber-turned-boxer to fight him. Paul most recently knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to continue his perfect professional record and it’s thought his next fight will be against Tommy Fury.

But Danis is trying to get the bout for himself and tweeted: “If Jake Paul sleeps me I will retire forever.” The pair’s rivalry stretches back to when Paul was just coming through in boxing in 2018.

But Paul has poured cold water on the idea of the two of them fighting, saying Danis is just chasing “clout”.

The American star has been trying to get bigger names in boxing and the UFC to take him on, with his latest rants aimed at UFC president Dana White.

Paul has criticised White for the way he treats fighters and for being an “obstacle” in a possible fight with McGregor himself.

“If Dana would ever let Conor out of his contract to set up the boxing match, I think that’s what is needed to make it happen,” Paul said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

“And I think that will, I think it will happen, and if Conor is going to just continue to lose fights – he’s 1-4 in the past five years – then there’s not much Dana will be able to do with him anyway.

“So cash him out one more time, but his manager is good friends with my manager and another one of my advisors, and they talk constantly about making it happen.”

