Conor McGregor targets Kamaru Usman fight and ‘sees many holes’ after Colby Covington bout

Conor McGregor has appeared to call out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after suggesting he looked vulnerable during his UFC 268 decision victory over rival Colby Covington.

McGregor said a meeting with Usman and a shot at the welterweight title to complete a treble of weight class victories would interest him “greatly” and that he sees “many holes” in the champion’s game.

Usman defended his welterweight title with a classic points victory over Covington last month, with McGregor suggesting that the two knockdowns Usman secured in a thrilling second round proved decisive in the fight.

McGregor, who has not fought since breaking his leg in a defeat to rival Dustin Poirier in July, which followed another defeat to the American in January this year, called out Usman in a Twitter post on Saturday night.

Replying to a question from a fan on what he fought about potentially making the step up to welterweight to meet Usman, McGregor replied with a reference to his November bout with Covington.

“Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger,” McGregor said.

“Without that second round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight [in my opinion]. If even still. I see many holes [in Usman]. As well as a suspect dome. I fancy it greatly for the treble.”

McGregor is a two-weight champion in the UFC following his title wins in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

The 33-year-old snapped his tibia in the first round of his trilogy with Poirier at UFC 264 and the Irish offered an update on his rehabilitation in a separate post.

“The fibula is fully healed,” McGregor said. “The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!”

He added: “I will be [in] full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Conor McGregor targets Kamaru Usman fight and ‘sees many holes’ after Colby Covington bout