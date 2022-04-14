Conor McGregor returns to sparring as UFC star ramps up training ahead of comeback from broken leg

Conor McGregor has returned to sparring as he ramps up his preparations for a UFC comeback later this year.

The 33-year-old has not fought since he broke his leg in a defeat by Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021.

But he now looks close to a return to the Octagon as he shared a host of pictures on social media of him sparring in a boxing ring. He added the caption: “My first spar.”

The former featherweight and lightweight champion is expected to target a return this summer as he bids to force his way back into the fold at 155lbs – though he has also teased a return to 170lbs.

Last month, McGregor provided an update about his current condition.

He said: “Day three back boxing without issue. Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my martial arts journey.

“No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work. I am back and only getting better.”

McGregor has lost three of his last four fights, including back-to-back encounters with Poirier.

But, despite not tasting victory since January 2020, he remains one of the biggest draws in combat sports. He has lobbied UFC president Dana White to receive an immediate title opportunity when back to full fitness.

