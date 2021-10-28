Conor McGregor ‘impossible to respect as a person’, claims UFC star Khamzat Chimaev

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is “impossible to respect as a person” due to his antics outside of the octagon, according to up and coming star Khamzat Chimaev.

Among many controversies that McGregor has been embroiled in is a recent accusation of punching a DJ while visiting Rome. And while Chimaev has nothing but admiration for what the Irish fighter has done in the sport, his actions outside of it have clouded over the glory.

He told Zuba TV: “Yes, he achieved everything in the UFC – he was a champion in two weight classes. This I respect with him. But it is impossible to respect him as a person.”

McGregor’s recent record in the octagon isn’t sparkling, losing his trilogy bout to Dustin Poirier, but it’s a different story for Chimaev. He burst onto the UFC scene last year and he won his opening three fights.

However, he contracted Covid which led to him temporarily retiring from the sport. Now back in the UFC he is expected to fight Li Jingliang at UFC 267 on 30 October and he has said he will make his name known once again.

“I don’t think these guys want to fight with me after this fight. They’re gonna start to be scared again, complain ‘he didn’t fight some of these good guys, blah blah blah,’ things like that. We will see what happens after this fight.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

