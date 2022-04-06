Conor McGregor hits back at ‘little fat novice’ Henry Cejudo over criticism of training footage

Conor McGregor has dismissed Henry Cejudo’s criticism of his training techniques, branding his fellow former UFC champion a “little fat novice”.

McGregor sustained a broken leg in his last fight, a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July, and has only recently begun doing pad work as he targets a late summer return to the Octagon.

Over the past two weeks, McGregor has shared multiple videos of himself practising his striking, with one of his most recent uploads drawing a comment from American Cejudo.

The former men’s bantamweight and flyweight champion criticised the Irishman’s approach, writing on Twitter: “Everything is done naked. No fakes, no [feints], no level changes.

“But you think [you’re] going to get a different result. You work [too] much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat [greatest of all time].”

Former lightweight and featherweight champion McGregor, who has already exchanged words with Cejudo on Twitter in recent weeks and months, replied: “The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before?

“Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

Cejudo, 35, responded, “You literally don’t have a leg to stand on,” referencing the 33-year-old McGregor’s injury.

Cejudo retired in 2020, moments after retaining the bantamweight title, though the Olympic gold medalist in wrestling has long teased a return to mixed martial arts.

