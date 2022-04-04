Conor McGregor explains Wrestlemania absence: ‘They all fear me’

Conor McGregor has stated the reason he did not appear at Wrestlemania 38 was that wrestlers “all fear” the UFC fighter.

An appearance at the WWE’s showpiece spring event has often been rumoured for McGregor, who is currently recovering from injury and targeting a summer return to competitive action.

Plenty of mixed martial artists have appeared in the biggest wrestling promotion, including a number as active competitors.

At this year’s Wrestlemania, held over two nights at AT&T Stadium in Texas, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was defeated by Charlotte Flair, while ex-UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was pinned by Roman Reigns in their winner-takes-all unification encounter.

As one of the most famous combat athletes in the world, McGregor has long been tipped as someone likely to appear in WWE – but the Irishman provided a short, to the point explanation of why was not at the event.

“Why wasn’t I at WrestleMania?” he wrote on Twitter. “They all fear me, that’s why.”

The 33-year-old has been out of action since suffering a serious leg injury in his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July of last year.

McGregor has suggested that he remains on schedule to be cleared to compete this summer after returning to boxing training last month.

Wrestlemania 38 also saw guest appearances from “Jackass” co-creator Johnny Knoxville, who beat Sami Zayn in an “Anything Goes” match, and Logan Paul, who teamed with The Miz in a victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Conor McGregor explains Wrestlemania absence: ‘They all fear me’