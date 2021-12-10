Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri ring walk times: When does fight start?

Conor Benn will defend his WBA Continental welterweight title on Saturday evening, as faces Chris Algieri at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The 25-year-old Benn is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2021, having finished Samuel Vargas in April before beating Adrian Granados via decision in September.

Those victories took the unbeaten Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak.

Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out. The 37-year-old beat Mikkel LesPierre in his most recent contest, and he faces an intriguing challenge as he takes on Benn, son of former two-division world champion Nigel Benn.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s fight.

When is it?

Benn vs Algieri will take place on Saturday 11 December.

The prelims will begin at 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event between Benn and Algieri expected to take place at around 10pm.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on monthly subscription service DAZN, which is available for £7.99 per month by clicking here.

What are the odds?

Benn: 1/8

Algieri: 9/2

Full card

Katie Taylor is also in action in Liverpool on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova

Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr

Joe Cordina vs Miko Khatchatryan

Joe McGrail vs Francisco Rodriguez

Callum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin

Jordan Gill vs Alan Isaias Luques Castillo

Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov

