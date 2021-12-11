Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online

Conor Benn for Reebok

Conor Benn will defend his WBA Continental welterweight title on Saturday evening, as faces Chris Algieri at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The 25-year-old Benn is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2021, having finished Samuel Vargas in April before beating Adrian Granados via decision in September. Those victories took the unbeaten Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak. Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out. The 37-year-old beat Mikkel LesPierre in his most recent contest, and he faces an intriguing challenge as he takes on Benn, son of former two-division world champion Nigel Benn.

Meanwhile, in the card’s co-main event, undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor takes on Firuza Sharipova. Taylor is undefeated and eyeing a huge clash with featherweight queen Amanda Serrano in 2022, but the Irishwoman’s hopes of taking part in such a monumental bout depend on her safely navigating this evening’s meeting with her Kazakhstani opponent, who has not lost since her professional debut in 2016.

Follow live updates from Benn vs Algieri and the entire undercard, below.

Show latest update 1639246591 Caoimhin Agyarko faces Noe Larios Jr on Benn vs Algieri undercard Caoimhin Agyarko (9-0) set to face off with fellow unbeaten fighter Noe Larios Jr. (14-0). Larios Jr, from California, but has fought out of nearby Tijuana. Can he trouble the Irishman? Jack Rathborn 11 December 2021 18:16 1639245936 Firuza Sharipova reveals secret weapon in bid to dethrone Katie Taylor “Sofya has helped me to prepare for this fight,” said Sharipova. “No one else knows how to fight Taylor like Sofya Ochigava. “Therefore, not only I, Firuza Sharipova, will be in the ring against Taylor, but the intelligence of Sofya Ochigava, who has prepared me very well for this fight, will be with me. “Sofya has been in my camp from the very beginning, has passed on all her knowledge to me and has done her best to help me defeat Katie Taylor.” Jack Rathborn 11 December 2021 18:05 1639245821 Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn set for Adrien Broner if victorious over Chris Algieri “If Conor’s successful on Saturday, there’s talk of him potentially fighting the winner of Khan versus Kell Brook,” Hearn says in his BBC Sport column. “To be honest I tried so hard to make the Benn v Khan fight, but I don’t think either of those guys will continue in the sport after their fight next year. “I look instead at a potential fight with Adrien Broner. It would be amazing to bring ‘The Problem’ to the UK in what would be a huge arena fight. “We’ve seen recently though the danger of overlooking opponents and Conor must be completely focused on the test of Algieri.” Jack Rathborn 11 December 2021 18:03 1639245583 Fight odds Draw: 25/1 Algieri: 9/2 Taylor: 1/50 Draw: 25/1 Sharipova: 10/1 Jack Rathborn 11 December 2021 17:59 1639245372 Full card Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr Joe Cordina vs Miko Khatchatryan Joe McGrail vs Francisco Rodriguez Callum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin Jordan Gill vs Alan Isaias Luques Castillo Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov Jack Rathborn 11 December 2021 17:56

