Connected Logistics Market 2020 : Industry Opportunities, Challenges, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Connected Logistics Market Global Survey by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Risk, Opportunities, Consumption and Forecasts 2020-2029.

The Connected Logistics Market 2020 research report offers the in-depth analysis of the Connected Logistics Market, covering an inside and out judgment of the market state and the dynamic scene globally. This report separates the ability of Connected Logistics Market in the existing and moreover the future forecasts from several edges in detail. The vital goal of this is to dissect the worldwide and key locales market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and test, limitations and dangers.

Connected Logistics Market report points out existing dynamics and growth during the forecast period 2020-2029. The report incorporates complete analysis of the market development drivers as well as the preventing factors in the Connected Logistics market. The scope of the report covers an extensive estimation of the winning elements and the participating schemes by presenting the market segmentation in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Connected Logistics Market

AT&T Inc, Eurotech SpA, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems Inc, HCL Technologies Limited, Orbcomm Inc., E2open, LLC

Connected Logistics Market segmented as

Segmentation by software:

Asset Management

Remote asset tracking

Predictive asset management and monitoring

Warehouse IoT

Warehouse management system (WMS)

Warehouse control system (WCS)

Building Automation system (BAS)

Security

Network Management

Data Management

Streaming Analytics

Segmentation by platform:

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

Segmentation by service:

Professional Service

Consulting service

Integration and deployment

Support and maintenance

Managed Service

Segmentation by transportation mode:

Roadway

Railway

Airway

Seaway

Segmentation by end-user:

Retail

Manufacturing

Oil & Energy and Gas

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Global Connected Logistics Market Report covers the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Segmentation has been done to provide strategic insight into each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence. The report identifies factors driving and restraining the growth, and future business opportunities in the Connected Logistics market. The competitive landscape section of the report provides an analysis of the market share of the major players in the global market in 2020.

