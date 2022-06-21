Congresswoman describes how Texas mother made 20-hour journey for abortion

A US Congress representative has described the traumatic journey a Texas mother went through in order to have an abortion.

In an interview with The Independent, Judy Chu expressed her worry that if the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v Wade, people from red states without access to abortions may travel to blue states like hers.

The California Democrat detailed a story she heard of a woman from Texas, who was seven weeks pregnant and therefore one week past Texas’ limit, visiting her state.

