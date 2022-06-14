The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at her family home, his office and reports have confirmed.

Mr Casten’s office issued a statement on Monday night saying Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.

Police told the Chicago Tribune Gwen was found deceased at the family home at 7am “for an unresponsive seventeen year old female”.

The official reportedly said “First responders determined that the subject was deceased.” No further information was available on Tuesday.

Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including gun control and according to her father, had only recently been working with other teenagers to treat gunshot wounds.

Mr Casten said he had “tremendous pride” in his daughter for the programme and also “tremendous shame” that the United States had experience many mass shootings at schools in an interview with Newsy.

According to CBS News, Mr Casten’s office had asked television networks across Illinois to pull his re-election campaign adverts ahead of the announcement of her death.

More follows

Source Link Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme