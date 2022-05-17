‘Congrats on going to prison’: Logan Paul vows to take Floyd Mayweather to court over payment dispute

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has said he is taking Floyd Mayweather to court for the $1million that he says he is owed for their exhibition fight.

The pair fought in June 2021 and Paul has since accused Mayweather of not giving him his cut of the pay-per-view revenue. It seems the situation has now escalated to legal action, with Paul saying: “Congrats on going to prison, Floyd.”

When asked if he had been paid by Mayweather, Paul told TMZ: “No, he has not paid me in full. That is a fact. Short a few mil.

“Nah, we’re taking this one to court. See you in the courtroom; congrats on going to prison, Floyd.”

Mayweather has addressed Paul’s accusations in the past and said it is not uncommon for fighters to be paid years after the bout took place.

“This comes with the territory,” Mayweather told The Pivot Podcast. “To them, that’s real money, and I like the YouTubers.

Paul during his fight with Mayweather last spring (USA Today Sports/Reuters)

“The money on the back-end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I’m still collecting cheques from fights seven or eight years ago.

“They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

Paul responded to Mayweather’s comments shortly thereafter in February, saying: “It’s honestly bull****, [having] people who aren’t a professional promotional company controlling where the money goes. We made that mistake.

“But it’s Floyd Mayweather, so before we fought him we were kind of willing to do whatever [and] after the fact we’re shooting ourselves in the foot, because he’s a f***ing scumbag.”

