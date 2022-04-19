Conflict and climate change creating food crisis in Libya, Red Cross warns

The conflict in Libya has left the country extremely vulnerable to food shortages caused by climate change, the Red Cross has warned.

In Awiniya village, southwest of Tripoli, a region where agriculture is the main source of income, raging violence forced many local farmers to abandon their land and homes to seek safety, the charity says.

After years of displacement, some of the farmers returned to the area to find their lands had parched while vital infrastructure was damaged due to the conflict.

“I can do nothing, I lost everything and had to start again from zero,” said Ali, a returnee farmer from Awiniya.

“I started planting trees again as if I was in my first year of farming, but with three consecutive years of drought, the trees didn`t grow and blossom due to the severe weather.”

The difficult terrain of this mountain village makes it unviable to dig wells. The only water tank farmers used for emergencies in dry seasons was destroyed during the fighting Awiniya has witnessed after the Arab Spring protests of 2011 led to a civil war, foreign military intervention, and the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Libya is disproportionately impacted by climate change and is classified among the countries less prepared for climate hazards globally.

Conflict has left the country vulnerable to climate variability because of low adaptive capacity, which is likely to increase the impacts of natural hazards on agricultural production.

The limited renewable water resources, coupled with drought and poor soil, severely limit production, forcing the country to import about 75 per cent of the food required to meet local needs, according to the World Bank.

The repercussions are already being felt in the local markets.

“More resources should be invested urgently in arable lands to mitigate the impact. We can see the shock in olive oil prices, for instance, that tripled over the last two years due to reduced production impacted by decrease in rainfall,” said Dr Jalal Al-Qadi, from Misrata Agriculture Research Center.

