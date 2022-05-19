Confirmed! 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale Will Be Over Two Hours Long

With things getting darker and scarier than ever, ‘Stranger Things’ fans have another reason to rejoice as the creators of the popular series just confirmed that the length of the season 4 finale will be more than two hours long in a recent media interaction. Furthemore, they even admitted the fact that it wasn’t a planned move, but they did know that the upcoming season would be roughly double of season 3.

In an interaction with The Wrap, the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer) revealed that they are still trying to refine the finale episode of the upcoming season. “Seven and nine in particular are movies and nine is a long movie. We’re still refining it but we will say that it is over two hours. It’s a big one,” they said. Meanwhile, in another interview with Collider, they dubbed episodes seven and nine of season 4 as ‘full-blown movies’. Read more about it here.

While the phenomenal success of ‘Stranger Things’ has motivated the makers, they now claim that the upcoming season of their series has ‘more plot’ than the previous season, which leaves us with one question: how will Netflix accomodate the change? And with another season already being announced earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the upcoming season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ continues to grow with time.

With many reports hinting at makers teasing spin-offs, they eventually dropped the trailer of season 4 last month, and revealed how things are going to get intense for the Hawkins crew members, who have been separated since the Starcourt mall battle. Watch the trailer here:

Starring Winona Ryder, Millie Bobbie Brown, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin and others, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 27, 2022.

