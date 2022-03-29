Ukrainian activist sings lullaby calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the artists who will perform at Concert for Ukraine tonight (Tuesday 29 March).

The two-hour fundraising effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

The full lineup consists of Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, Anne Marie, Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, and Tom Odell.

“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine,” Cabello said in a statement. “As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility.

“One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

The concert for Ukraine will be held at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena today (29 March). Those who don’t have a ticket can watch the live broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub, and STV Player.

The show starts at 8pm BST and will finish and 10pm BST.

Source Link Concert for Ukraine live: Updates as Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and more to perform in all-star fundraiser