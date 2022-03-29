Concert for Ukraine: Billie Eilish and Finneas offer message of support

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have offered their support for Tuesday (29 March) night’s Concert for Ukraine in lieu of their absence.

The two-hour fundraising effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

Following a performance by Manic Street Preachers, a recorded video message from the two Oscar-winning siblings played.

“We are so sorry that we can’t be there tonight, but we still wanted to offer all of our love and support to everyone performing and most importantly to express the support and solidarity with the millions of people who’ve been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind,” Eilish said.

Finneas added: “The charities delivering humanitarian aid are doing a vital job so we want to say thank you to them and thanks to you for giving whatever you can.”

The full lineup consists of Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, Anne Marie, Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, and Tom Odell.

The concert for Ukraine is being held at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena. The show is broadcast live on ITV, STV, ITV Hub, and STV Player.

Follow here for live updates.

