Concert for Ukraine: All you need to know about ITV’s fundraising event in Birmingham

ITV is hosting a special concert in aid of the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The event which is being held on Tuesday (29 March) will be a two-hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, and Camila Cabello are among the acts set to perform live.

“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine,” Cabello said. “As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Below is everything you need to know about the forthcoming concert.

Where is it being held and how can we watch it?

The concert for Ukraine will be held at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena today (29 March). Those who don’t have a ticket can watch the live broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub, and STV Player.

The show starts at 8.00pm BST and will finish and 10.00pm BST.

Who is performing?

The full lineup consists of Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, Anne Marie, Paloma Faith, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, and Tom Odell.

What can viewers expect?

In addition to the live music performances, a number of short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and raising awareness of the conflict will be shown during the concert.

Can viewers donate?

Yes, viewers will be able to donate throughout the evening. All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated by the event – which is predicted to be exceed £3m – will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

Follow live updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis here.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Concert for Ukraine: All you need to know about ITV’s fundraising event in Birmingham