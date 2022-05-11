Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

Police are searching for 11-year-old twins who have disappeared from their home.

Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday and both their family and police are concerned for their welfare.

The sisters, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, are described as white, around 4ft 8in and of slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.

When last seen Millie was wearing a black Nike Tech jumper, black jeans and white high-topped Nike trainers.

Gracie was wearing a navy blue hoody with the initials “MB” on the chest, blue jeans and white Puma trainers.

One of the girls was carrying a cream-coloured backpack, while the other may have a navy backpack with white spots.

Anyone who has seen the girls, or knows of their whereabouts, is asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 619 of May 10.

