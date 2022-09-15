Computed Tomography Ct Scanners Market worth 4.05 billion by 2032 – Exclusive Report by Market.us

The global computed tomography market was valued at USD 4.05 Billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 7.3%) between 2022 and 2030. The market will grow due to technological advancements in CT technology and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthotics, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions.

There is a growing demand for CT scanners due to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients. This will have a positive impact on the CT market. In June 2020, for example, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company launched a mobile CT scanner with 16 slices in the United Arab Emirates to diagnose pneumonia in COVID-19 victims. This shows that CT scanners are being used in developing countries for COVID-19 detection.

Driving Factors

The rising demand for CT scanners is driven primarily by the need to diagnose chronic diseases early. Emerging countries also have a growing healthcare infrastructure. Due to rising numbers of chronic diseases, this will have an impact on the demand for advanced imaging systems like computed tomography.

The American Heart Association reported that 121.5 million Americans had cardiovascular disease in 2018. According to the British Heart Foundation, 7.6 million U.K. citizens had cardiovascular disease in 2021. Imaging procedures will be more in demand due to the large number of patients with chronic diseases. This will lead to an increase in demand for computed-tomography equipment over the forecast period.

Complete the form to get your Sample Report : https://market.us/report/computed-tomography-ct-scanners-market/request-sample/

Restraining Factors

The market for global computed-tomography (CTS) scanners will be constrained by the high cost of maintenance and installation. The average cost of a computed-tomography system’s acquisition is between USD 300,000. and USD 2,000,000. A 16-slice basic scanner costs approximately USD 60,000 each year. An 128 Slice scanner, on the other hand, has an average maintenance cost around USD 250,000. Small-sized healthcare facilities will not be able to afford the high maintenance cost.

This, along with a large, regulated, and highly capital-intensive refurbished equipment sector, in particular in developing countries like India and Brazil, Chile, Chile, Mexico and Chile, has limited the adoption and innovation of new products.

Market Key Trends

In the high slice segment, healthy growth is possible

High slice scanners may have scanners that can scan more than 128 slices. Companies are constantly developing new products and increasing production. In many cases, CT scanners were used as primary tools. United Imaging donated $1.4million worth of medical equipment to hospitals in China in February 2020. Huoshenshan Hospital was fitted with a high-slice scanner, a uCT780 (1160 slice CT scanner), and a uCT780 (220 slice CT scanner). Canon Medical Systems launched a 160-slice CT machine that could be deployed in a matter of hours and was integrated with a rapid contamination system. This will improve the safety of patients and healthcare professionals.

A high slice CT scanner reduces scan time, increases patient throughput, reduces radiation doses and can be used to reduce radiation doses. It can also provide more detail and produce fewer artifacts. Advanced imaging is possible using it, such a for cardiovascular exams. Patients with high heart rate, arrhythmias or obesity are better suited for high-slice CT systems. These systems are quicker and can cover more area. High-slice CT can also be done faster, since there are no film images to create. Radiologists can also optimize images with computers to detect microcalcifications not detected by low- and mid-slice CTs. High-slice CT scanners could be a boon for the market.

Recent development

Siemens Healthineers released a photon-counting CT scanner named Naeotom Alpha in November 2021. It is now approved for clinical use in Europe as well as the United States.

Royal Philips, a spectral-detector-based Spectral Computed Tomography(CT) 7500 was launched in May 2021 to provide precision diagnostics.

Key Companies

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co.#Ltd. (South Korea)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co.#Ltd. (China)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.#Ltd. (Hong Kong)

PlanMED (Finland)

Koning Corporation (U.S.)

Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.)

PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Segmentation

Type

Low-slice Scanners (< 64 slices)

Medium-slice Scanners (64 slices)

High-slice Scanners (>64 slices)

Application

Oncology

Cardio and Vascular

Neurology

Others Do you have any questions? Consult about the report at: https://market.us/report/computed-tomography-ct-scanners-market/#inquiry

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

How big is the computed tomography market?

What is the market growth in computed tomography?

Which segment held the largest computed-tomography market share

Who are the top players in the market for computed tomography?

What are the key factors that drive the computed tomography market?

What is the study period for this market?

What is the growth rate for Global Computed Tomography Market (CT)?

Which region experiences the fastest growth in Global Computed Tomography market (CT)?

Which region is the most represented in the Global Computed Tomography Market CT?

Who are the top players in Global Computed Tomography(CT) Market?

Explore our report:

MICE market Competitive Growth Strategies Based on Type, Applications, End-User, and Region by 2031

Memory Devices Market Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand And Forecast 2022-2031

Medical Transcription Services market 2022 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2031

Medical Imaging Equipment Rental market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Massive Open Online Course market 2022 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]