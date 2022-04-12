Commuter, 39, killed getting his arm stuck in door of Boston train

The 39-year-old commuter killed after getting his hand trapped in the door of a Boston subway train has been identifed as Robinson Lalin of Boston, according to reports.

On Sunday, Lalin was riding the Red Line of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) subway when his arm became stuck in the door of a inbound train, the transport agency said.

The commuter was pulled along the platform by the moving train and suffered fatal injuries at the scene. He was soon pronounced dead at the Braoadway MBTA station in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Monday, he was identified by the MBTA and tributes have since been paid to Lalin by friends and family.

“I’m going to miss everything about him,” Robinson’s nephew Kelvin Lalin told CBS Boston. “He always lit up the room everywhere he went. He’s loved by everyone.”

An investgation into the incident is ongoing and investigators from The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were at the station where the accident happend on Monday, according to the news station.

More follows

