Commonwealth Games baton relay route through UK revealed

The route for the 2022 Commonwealth Games baton relay has been revealed ahead of the Birmingham-based event this summer.

The Midlands will host the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games later this year, four years on from when it took place on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The baton relay will begin on June 2 and take in many different parts of the UK as it runs until July 28, when the opening ceremony will kick off the Games.

The event itself then takes place over 11 days before concluding with the closing ceremony on the 8th of August.

Here is a full breakdown of the baton relay route for the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Thursday 2 June – Monday 6 June – London

London Monday 4 July (South West) – St Austell, Plymouth, Exeter, Portland & Weymouth, Poole, and Bournemouth

St Austell, Plymouth, Exeter, Portland & Weymouth, Poole, and Bournemouth Tuesday 5 July (South West) Devizes, Bath, Bristol, Easter Compton, Hereford, Gloucester, and Cheltenham

Devizes, Bath, Bristol, Easter Compton, Hereford, Gloucester, and Cheltenham Wednesday 6 July (South East) Stoke Mandeville, Maidenhead, Eton & Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Hambledon, Southampton, and Portsmouth

Stoke Mandeville, Maidenhead, Eton & Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Hambledon, Southampton, and Portsmouth Thursday 7 July (South East) – Guildford, Tonbridge, Canterbury, Folkestone, Deal, and Dover

Guildford, Tonbridge, Canterbury, Folkestone, Deal, and Dover Friday 8 July (East of England) – Gravesend, Tilbury, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead

Gravesend, Tilbury, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead Saturday 9 July (East of England) – King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton, and Cambridge

King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton, and Cambridge Sunday 10 July (East Midlands) – Northampton, Corby, Rutland, Leicester, Nottingham, Lincoln

Northampton, Corby, Rutland, Leicester, Nottingham, Lincoln Monday 11 July (East Midlands) – Skegness, Boston, Grantham, Loughborough, Derby, Bakewell, Matlock, and Buxton

Skegness, Boston, Grantham, Loughborough, Derby, Bakewell, Matlock, and Buxton Tuesday 12 July (Yorkshire & The Humber) – Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds

Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds Wednesday 13 July (Yorkshire & The Humber) – Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby

Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby Thursday 14 July (North East) – Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Durham, Seaham, and Sunderland

Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Durham, Seaham, and Sunderland Friday 15 July (North East) – South Shields, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Alnwick, Gateshead, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne

South Shields, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Alnwick, Gateshead, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne Saturday 16 July (North West) – Carlisle, Lake District, Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Darwen, and Bolton

Carlisle, Lake District, Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Darwen, and Bolton Sunday 17 July (North West) – Salford, Manchester, Stockport, Northwich, Wigan, and Knowsley

Salford, Manchester, Stockport, Northwich, Wigan, and Knowsley Monday 18 July – Liverpool, Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, and Shrewsbury

Liverpool, Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, and Shrewsbury Tuesday 19 July – Ironbridge, Telford, Newport, Lilleshall, Stafford, Stone, Rudyard, and Leek

Ironbridge, Telford, Newport, Lilleshall, Stafford, Stone, Rudyard, and Leek Wednesday 20 July – Uttoxeter, Burton upon Trent, Lichfield, Burntwood, Chasewater, and Tamworth

Uttoxeter, Burton upon Trent, Lichfield, Burntwood, Chasewater, and Tamworth Thursday 21 July – Bodymoor Heath, Atherstone, Market Bosworth, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby, and Coventry

Bodymoor Heath, Atherstone, Market Bosworth, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby, and Coventry Friday 22 July – Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick, Gaydon, Stratford-upon-Avon, Broadway, Pershore, Upton-upon-Severn, Malvern, and Worcester

Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick, Gaydon, Stratford-upon-Avon, Broadway, Pershore, Upton-upon-Severn, Malvern, and Worcester Saturday 23 July – Redditch, Bromsgrove, Kidderminster, Bridgnorth, Codsall, Rugeley, Hednesford, Cannock, and Walsall

Redditch, Bromsgrove, Kidderminster, Bridgnorth, Codsall, Rugeley, Hednesford, Cannock, and Walsall Sunday 24 July – Wolverhampton, Halesowen, Stourbridge, Dudley, Brierley Hill

– Wolverhampton, Halesowen, Stourbridge, Dudley, Brierley Hill Monday 25 July – Oldbury, Wednesbury, Tipton, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, Blackheath, Bearwood, Smethwick, and West Bromwich

Oldbury, Wednesbury, Tipton, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, Blackheath, Bearwood, Smethwick, and West Bromwich Tuesday 26 July – Castle Bromwich, Fordbridge, Chelmsley Wood, Marston Green, Hampton in Arden, Meriden, Berkswell, Balsall Common, Knowle, Dorridge, Cheswick Green, Hockley Heath, Dickens Heath, Shirley, and Solihull

Castle Bromwich, Fordbridge, Chelmsley Wood, Marston Green, Hampton in Arden, Meriden, Berkswell, Balsall Common, Knowle, Dorridge, Cheswick Green, Hockley Heath, Dickens Heath, Shirley, and Solihull Wednesday 27 & Thursday 28 July – Birmingham (full route through the host city will be announced in due course)

