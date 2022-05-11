Commonwealth Games baton relay route through UK revealed

The route for the 2022 Commonwealth Games baton relay has been revealed ahead of the Birmingham-based event this summer.
The Midlands will host the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games later this year, four years on from when it took place on the Gold Coast in Australia.
The baton relay will begin on June 2 and take in many different parts of the UK as it runs until July 28, when the opening ceremony will kick off the Games.
The event itself then takes place over 11 days before concluding with the closing ceremony on the 8th of August.
Here is a full breakdown of the baton relay route for the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
- Thursday 2 June – Monday 6 June – London
- Monday 4 July (South West) – St Austell, Plymouth, Exeter, Portland & Weymouth, Poole, and Bournemouth
- Tuesday 5 July (South West) Devizes, Bath, Bristol, Easter Compton, Hereford, Gloucester, and Cheltenham
- Wednesday 6 July (South East) Stoke Mandeville, Maidenhead, Eton & Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Hambledon, Southampton, and Portsmouth
- Thursday 7 July (South East) – Guildford, Tonbridge, Canterbury, Folkestone, Deal, and Dover
- Friday 8 July (East of England) – Gravesend, Tilbury, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead
- Saturday 9 July (East of England) – King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton, and Cambridge
- Sunday 10 July (East Midlands) – Northampton, Corby, Rutland, Leicester, Nottingham, Lincoln
- Monday 11 July (East Midlands) – Skegness, Boston, Grantham, Loughborough, Derby, Bakewell, Matlock, and Buxton
- Tuesday 12 July (Yorkshire & The Humber) – Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds
- Wednesday 13 July (Yorkshire & The Humber) – Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby
- Thursday 14 July (North East) – Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Durham, Seaham, and Sunderland
- Friday 15 July (North East) – South Shields, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Alnwick, Gateshead, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne
- Saturday 16 July (North West) – Carlisle, Lake District, Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Darwen, and Bolton
- Sunday 17 July (North West) – Salford, Manchester, Stockport, Northwich, Wigan, and Knowsley
- Monday 18 July – Liverpool, Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, and Shrewsbury
- Tuesday 19 July – Ironbridge, Telford, Newport, Lilleshall, Stafford, Stone, Rudyard, and Leek
- Wednesday 20 July – Uttoxeter, Burton upon Trent, Lichfield, Burntwood, Chasewater, and Tamworth
- Thursday 21 July – Bodymoor Heath, Atherstone, Market Bosworth, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby, and Coventry
- Friday 22 July – Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick, Gaydon, Stratford-upon-Avon, Broadway, Pershore, Upton-upon-Severn, Malvern, and Worcester
- Saturday 23 July – Redditch, Bromsgrove, Kidderminster, Bridgnorth, Codsall, Rugeley, Hednesford, Cannock, and Walsall
- Sunday 24 July – Wolverhampton, Halesowen, Stourbridge, Dudley, Brierley Hill
- Monday 25 July – Oldbury, Wednesbury, Tipton, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, Blackheath, Bearwood, Smethwick, and West Bromwich
- Tuesday 26 July – Castle Bromwich, Fordbridge, Chelmsley Wood, Marston Green, Hampton in Arden, Meriden, Berkswell, Balsall Common, Knowle, Dorridge, Cheswick Green, Hockley Heath, Dickens Heath, Shirley, and Solihull
- Wednesday 27 & Thursday 28 July – Birmingham (full route through the host city will be announced in due course)
