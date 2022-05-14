Commercial building fire in New Delhi kills at least 27

A four-storey commercial building was destroyed by a fire in the Mundka area in western New Delhi, India.

At least 27 people were killed and several others injured while more than 20 fire engines were trying to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear but as the investigations continue, the director of Delhi Fire Services said the building had no clearance from the fire department and it was not equipped with fire safety equipment such as extinguishers.

