Comedian Kunal Kamra Mocking Kangana Ranaut For Her Comments On ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Leaves Internet Divided

Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy drama ‘Brahmastra’ has finally arrived in theatres and ended Bollywood’s much-talked-about dry spell at the box office. With box budget films like ‘Liger’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and many others also failing to excel at the box office, many were concerned about the outcome of ‘Brahmastra’, but the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer emerged victorious as it managed to allure the audience back to the theatres.

However, actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media and claimed that the box office numbers shared were fake. While the ‘Manikarnika’ took multiple jibes at ‘Brahmastra’, comedian Kunal Kamra responded with a quirky comment on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Kangana thinks like ED, NIA, CBI, Dharma productions is also under central government.” But seems like the popular comedian’s remark ended up becoming the talk of the town as it left the internet divided. Check out a few reactions here:

your jokes are getting poor day by day

that’s why you’re Shows are getting canceled — Rashmi (@rashshokh) September 12, 2022

Or maybe you think that, everything should under some left wing pseudo liberal, like you?? It’s Kangna’s thinking, which she justifies in her own way, she is sometimes sensible, you on the other hand, I’ve never found you sensible. Maybe you should stop the hate speech.. — Pankaj Sharma (@sharmajikagyan) September 13, 2022

Such a poor joke man!! Thank god your show got cancelled 🙏🏻 — Pavan (@Pavan__Kulkarni) September 12, 2022

Arey Mamu 🚬…tere jokes ab kamre ke andar hi dum tod re kya 🤪… dekh apun dusron ke mafak tere ku judge nai karega…pan kamre ke baher soch,woh kya bolte, think out of the box 🤖 robot mat ban… think out of civilization 💡 … believe we’s, it’s so funny beyond boundaries. — Amitabh Bage (@AmitabhBage) September 13, 2022

You’re mistaken. Kangana doesn’t think. — Syed Anas Gillani (@SyedAnasGillani) September 12, 2022

Just for fun, when was the last time anything she said made any kind of sense? Just humor me. — Aks (@aksheye) September 13, 2022

Despite ‘Brahmastra’ surpassing the Rs 150 crore mark in the domestic circuit and making a mark in the international circuit, Kangana continued to take jibes at the movie. Taking to Instagram, Kangana recently expressed her desire to interview Karan Johar. “I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not net collection? what is the desperation?” she wrote.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. And in addition to these talented actors, Shah Rukh Khan also makes an interesting cameo appearance in ‘Brahmastra’.

