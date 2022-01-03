Colorado mother charged with homicide after allegedly stabbing two children

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with homicide after allegedly stabbing her two children before a witness restrained her, Colorado authorities have said.

Claudia Camacho Duenas was arrested on 30 December after Glenwood Springs Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex, the department announced on Facebook.

“Officers found an adult female being restrained by an uninvolved civilian,” the post said, adding: “Notwithstanding extensive lifesaving efforts provided by medical professionals, the two victims succumbed to their injuries.”

They were the biological children of Ms Duenas, authorities said, but have not been named. The district attorney on Monday did not immediately respond to a request from The Independent.

The children were an 11-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter, according to Law & Crime. The site reported that the incident took place inside the apartment complex and the woman chased down at least one of the victims in parking lot.

Ms Duenas is currently being held on two charges of first-degree murder in Garfield County Jail.

Glenwood Springs is about 150 miles west of Denver towards the Utah border.

