Colorado fires: State ‘holding out for miracle’ that no one dead as ‘fast motion’ blazes confound experts

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he was hoping for a “New Year’s miracle” that there would no fatalities from the devastating fires that have wiped out nearly 1,000 homes in the state.

The fast-moving fire fanned by powerful winds ripped through towns between Boulder and Denver, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents on Thursday.

Despite the widespread damage caused by the fires, Mr Polis said so far every resident had been accounted for.

“We might have our very own New Year’s miracle if it holds up that there was no loss of life.”

Mr Polis said he had taken an aerial tour of the affected areas on Friday and said the fires had spread in “the blink of an eye”, leaving families with only a few minutes to evacuate.

“This was a disaster in fast motion,” he added.

Officials said the fire was not a “wildfire”, but rather a suburban blaze that had been sparked by fallen power lines.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told the press during a briefing on Friday that the fire had confounded experts, destroying entire subdivisions while leaving neighbouring streets undamaged.

“The fire burnt in an interesting dynamic with mosaics, you can see how the wind and the topography drove that fire in certain directions, devastated some neighbourhoods and some blocks and left neighbours standing and intact,” Mr Pelle said.

Mr Polis has declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to deploy emergency funds and resources including Colorado National Guard.

He said President Joe Biden had assured him the White House would expedite federal emergency relief funds to help homeowners and businesses who lost property.

The wind gusts of 110 miles per hour had pushed fire at an astonishing speed across the neighbourhood, burning down 6,000 acres.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Colorado fires: State ‘holding out for miracle’ that no one dead as ‘fast motion’ blazes confound experts