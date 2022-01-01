Colorado fires could have been arson, officials say, as three people remain unaccounted for

Colorado authorities say a search warrant has been executed in connection with the cause of historic fires that destroyed more than 900 homes and more than 100 other structures after reported downed power lines were not located.

Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a press conference that three people remained unaccounted for and cadaver dogs would be brought in to search through the charred remains of homes.

“The debris is hot; it’s now fallen in, and it’s all covered with eight inches of snow – so search and recovery efforts are hampered substantially,” Sheriff Pelle said on Saturday.

Regarding the cause of the fire, he said reports of downed power lines seemed more likely to be telecommunication lines near by. He gave no details of the search warrant executed but said tips had been pouring in regarding the cause of the fire.

“If it turns out to be arson or reckless behaviour with fire, we’re taking appropriate actions,” he said. “It was a red flag day, the day of the fire, so there shouldn’t have been any burning of anything.”

More follows …

