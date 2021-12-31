Colorado fire – latest: Homes, malls destroyed and thousands flee as freak wildfires prompt state of emergency

Two homes burn after being consumed by wildfire in the Centennial Heights neighborhood on 30 December 2021 in Louisville, Colorado (Getty Images)

A fast-moving wildfire fanned by powerful winds ripped through towns between Boulder and Denver in Colorado, burning down hundreds of homes, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents on Thursday.

Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to deploy emergency funds and resources including Colorado National Guard.

The wind gusts of 110 miles per hour had pushed fire at an astonishing speed across the neighbourhood, burning down more 1,600 acres.

“This fire is, frankly, a force of nature,” said Mr Polis. “For those who have lost everything that they’ve had, know that we will be there for you to help rebuild your lives.”

The grass fire is believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds of Colorado’s drought parched Front Range, according to Boulder Couty Sheriff Joe Pelle.

According to the Sheriff, an entire subdivision of 370 homes burned down in Superior, where the evacuation order were first issued to the population of 13,000. About 210 dwellings were also lost in the Old Town area of Superior.

The 18,000 residents of the adjacent municipality of Louisville were also ordered to evacuate.

According to the sheriff, there are currently no reports of casualties or missing people. Six people injured in the fires are being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, said spokesperson Kelli Christensen.

Show latest update 1640923356 Thousands displaced as wild grass fire destroys hundreds of homes Two northern Colorado cities on Thursday were ordered to evacuate as the wildfires fueled by 110-mph winds burned down hundreds of homes. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a press briefing that an entire subdivision of 370 homes in Superior had been burned, along with an additional 210 homes in the city’s old town neighborhood. A hotel and shopping center were also destroyed. Evacuation orders were first issued in the town of Superior and then in the adjacent municipality of Louisville, which has a combined resident population of 31,000. Namita Singh 31 December 2021 04:02

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Colorado fire - latest: Homes, malls destroyed and thousands flee as freak wildfires prompt state of emergency