Colombian officials rescue 1,000 endangered animals from million-dollar smuggling ring

Officials in Colombia said that they have seized more than 1,000 wild animals worth over $1 million in an anti-smuggling operation.

The National Police said that the year-long investigation was the largest operation against animal trafficking, and involved police officers going undercover, mainly on social media.

Authorities rescued a variety of different animals such as birds, bearded dragons, geckos, chameleons, tarantulas, corals, fish, and turtles from being traded on the black market.

