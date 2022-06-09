Colombian army share footage from shipwreck carrying billions in lost treasure

The Colombian army has released a video showing gold coins and other valuable items around the San Jose galleon shipwreck.

Royal Navy vessels sank the Spanish flagship in 1708 near Colombia’s Caribbean port of Cartagena and the site is believed to be the resting place of billions of pounds in treasure.

Experts speculate that the ship was loaded with at least 200 tons of riches, including millions of high-purity gold doubloon coins and emeralds that the Spanish empire had plundered from South America.

The treasure could still be worth up to £13.5bn today.

