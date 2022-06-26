At least four people have died and hundreds more have been injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in Colombia, according to local media reports.

Videos have emerged which appear to capture the wooden stand lined with spectators give way at the stadium in El Espinal, Tolima, in the centre of the country.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Colombia: Four dead and hundreds injured as bullfight stand collapses