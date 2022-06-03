Colombia appoint Nestor Lorenzo as manager after failure to reach Qatar 2022 World Cup

Colombia appointed Argentine Nestor Lorenzo as their new national coach on Thursday following the team’s failure to make this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

Lorenzo was given a four-year contract and replaces Reinaldo Rueda, who was sacked in April after Colombia finished sixth in South America’s 10-team qualifying group to miss out on a spot at the showpiece event.

Former Colombia captain Amaranto Perea will be Lorenzo’s assistant.

“We welcome Nestor Lorenzo, hoping that he will reap many successes with our Colombian national team,” Colombia’s soccer federation said in a statement.

Lorenzo was coaching Peruvian club Melgar, the current leaders of Peru’s top-flight league.

The 56-year-old has spent much of his coaching career as assistant to compatriot Jose Pekerman, including at three World Cups — with Argentina in 2006 and Colombia in 2014 and 2018. He also worked with Pekerman at Mexican clubs Toluca and Tigres.

Colombia next face Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on June 5.

Reuters

