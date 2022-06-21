Collin Reeves: Ex-soldier who murdered neighbours in parking row jailed for 38 years

A former soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his neighbours in a row over parking.

Afghanistan veteran Collin Reeves has been jailed at Bristol Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 38 years for the killings in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, last November.

Reeves, 35, stabbed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple while their children were asleep upstairs.

He used a ceremonial dagger that he had got from the Army to attack them inside their home in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset.

Climbing over a fence and entering the house via their back door, Reeves then went on to stab Mr and Ms Chapplle mulptiple times to the chest and shoulder.

Reeves on the night he was arrested by police (Avon Somerset Police / SWNS)

During his trial, the court heard how Reeves had been in a long-running dispute with his neighbours over parking.

Reeves had pleaded not guilty to murder at the trial at Bristol Crown Court, claiming that he was not in his right mind at the time of the attack.

Jennifer and Stephen Chapple were attacked in their own home

However a jury found him guilty and senior crown prosecutor Joana Clark said Reeves had “sought to avoid responsibility for murder by claiming his actions were the result of PTSD linked to his previous army service.”

Reacting to the guilty verdict, the family of Mr and Ms Chapple said: “No verdict will bring back our beautiful Jennifer and Stephen.

Reeves attacked his neighbours with a ceremonial knife

“If anything, these past 10 days have prolonged us finding out how Jennifer and Stephen spent their final moments.

“The support of our friends and family has been what has got us through the past seven months.

“We now ask that we are left to process this in our own way, to be able to grieve properly and move forward as best we can.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Collin Reeves: Ex-soldier who murdered neighbours in parking row jailed for 38 years