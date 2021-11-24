Collin Reeves: Ex-soldier charged with murdering husband and wife Stephen and Jennifer Chapple

A former soldier has been charged with murdering a couple in Somerset while their children were asleep.

Collin Reeves, 34, has been charged with the murders of husband and wife Stephen, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, in the village of Norton Fitzwarren.

A murder investigation led by Avon and Somerset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team was launched following the deaths at a property on Dragon Rise on Sunday evening.

Their children, aged five and six, were found by officers asleep upstairs and are now being looked after by family members.

